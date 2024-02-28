BANGKOK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank will allow state banks to enter into joint ventures with the private sector and establish asset management companies to manage debt and non-performing loans, it said on Wednesday.

The ventures must be established before December 2024 and the lifetime of the business cannot exceed 15 years, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) said, adding the companies could receive transfer of debt of no more than 20 million baht ($556,483.03) per case.

The announcement follows plans outlined by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin earlier this month to tackle soaring household debt.

Thailand has one of the region's highest ratios of household debt, at 16.2 trillion baht ($451.6 billion) or 90.9% of gross domestic product (GDP), as at the end of September 2023. Use of illegal loan sharks is rife among lower-income families unable to get bank loans, with many people trapped by debt with high interest rates. ($1 = 35.9400 baht) (Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai and Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)