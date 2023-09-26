($1 = 36.3500 baht)
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved 500 billion baht ($13.76 billion) worth of investment from state-owned companies, government spokesperson Chai Watcharong said.
