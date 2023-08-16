BANGKOK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Thailand's exports may be weaker than expected but the overall economic recovery was intact, the central bank governor said on Wednesday.

Inflation was lower than expected and would return to a target range of 1% to 3%, Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told a central bank seminar, adding there was increasing uncertainty over global issues and domestic politics.

The current policy rate was near a balanced level, he said.

"The economy as a whole was recovering on consumption and tourism," Sethaput said.

Thailand has been under a caretaker government for five months as deadlock prolongs after the election-winning Move Forward party's failure to form a government.

Minutes from the monetary policy meeting on Aug. 2 said that policy rates were approaching stability levels.

Public consumption and investment were expected to decline from a year ago due to a delay in the budgeting process, the minutes said, but should recover in 2024, the minutes showed.

On Aug. 2, the Bank of Thailand's policy committee voted unanimously to increase the one-day repurchase rate by a quarter point to 2.25%, citing lingering inflation risks. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)