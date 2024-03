March 04, 2024 at 02:03 am EST

BANGKOK, March 4 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy is in a critical situation, the prime minister's chief of staff said on Monday.

"Figures show we are not in good shape," Prommin Lertsuridej told reporters.

(by Devjyot Ghoshal; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Martin Petty)