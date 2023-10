BANGKOK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy faces inflation risk in the future over increasing food prices brought on by the El Nino weather phenomenon, wages and government policies, Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told a business forum on Wednesday.

Financial systems were stable and able to withstand external shocks, he said. (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)