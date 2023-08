BANGKOK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Thailand's self-exiled former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra plans to return to the country on Tuesday, his daughter said on Saturday, amid prolonged political uncertainty following a May national election.

"On Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 0900, at Don Muang Airport, I will meet father Thaksin," Paetongtarn Shinawatra said in a social media post, referring to an airport in the capital Bangkok. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by William Mallard)