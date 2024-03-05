BANGKOK, March 5 (Reuters) - Thailand's exports are expected to rise 1% to 2% this year, unchanged from a previous forecast, the Thai National Shippers' Council said on Tuesday.

In January, exports, a key driver of the Thai economy, climbed a more than expected 10% year-on-year, helped by improved global demand and a low base in 2023. Shipments dropped 1% last year.

"Agriculture products can drive growth," chairman of the Thai National Shippers' Council, Chaichan Chareonsuk, told a briefing but warned that drought and water management must be closely monitored.

Thailand would also benefit from the automotive parts sector and electrical components, he said.

"Exports will still be a hero, even though external factors are troubling," he said and that if the baht exchange rate was higher than 35 to the dollar, it would support exports. (Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)