The strong export markets were the United States and Europe, but China was not as active though gradually improving, chairman of the Thai National Shippers' Council, Chaichan Chareonsuk told a press conference.
Exports, a key driver of Thai growth, could contract between 5% to 6% in the first half of the year from a year earlier, before picking up in the second half, the council said in a statement.
However, exports in the second half of 2023 could expand due to a low base from a year earlier and opportunities in certain sectors, Chaichan said.
The council estimates exports could grow 0.6% and 12% year-on-year in the third and fourth quarters this year, respectively.
(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)