BANGKOK, March 4 (Reuters) - Thailand's government sees room to reduce interest rates but does not want to intervene in the central bank's monetary policy decisions, the prime minister's chief of staff said on Monday.

A cut in rates, which are at the highest in a decade at 2.5%, would help ease household debt, said Prommin Lertsuridej.

