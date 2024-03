BANGKOK, March 13 (Reuters) - The Thai industrial sentiment index fell slightly in February due to slower domestic demand and exports, though tourism lent some support, the Federation of Thai Industries said on Wednesday.

FTI said its industrial sentiment index in February slipped to 90.0 from 90.6 in the previous month.

(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)