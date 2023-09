Thai king reduces former PM Thaksin's prison sentence to one year

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn has reduced former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra's eight-year prison sentence to one year, the royal gazette said on Friday.

"Thaksin accepted his crime and showed remorse," the document said, adding the former prime minister was ill. (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng, Panarat Thepgumpanant and Panu Wongchu-um)