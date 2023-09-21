Thailand car production falls 12.27% y/y in August

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Car production in Thailand dropped 12.27% in August from a year earlier to 150,657 units, the Federation of Thai Industries said on Thursday.

The figure compared with July's 4.72% year-on-year increase. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)