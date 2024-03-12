(Corrects to capitalise party name in headline, adds attribution to local media in paragraph 1)

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's Election Commission will on Tuesday ask the Constitutional Court to dissolve the Move Forward Party, according to media reports.

The move follows an earlier ruling by the Constitutional Court that found the party, which won last year's general election, and its former leader Pita Limjaroenrat guilty for campaigning to amend the country's strict lese majeste law.

(Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)