BANGKOK, March 5 (Reuters) - Thailand will accept applications for virtual banks within the next six months, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday, issuing guidelines for licenses.

Virtual banks will support those have limited or no access to financial services, it said in a statement, adding that applicants must demonstrate sufficient experience and resources to support the commercial banking business. (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)