|Delayed Japan Exchange 01:00:02 2024-03-08 am EST
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2,727 PTS
|+0.30%
|+1.91%
|+15.23%
Highest TOPIX Index increases
|+40.00%
|+33.11%
|+18.35%
|+17.10%
|+16.53%
The sharpest declines in TOPIX Index.
|-18.67%
|-20.93%
|-22.49%
|-28.81%
|-30.56%