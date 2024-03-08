BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand plans to send 100,000 labourers to work overseas by the yen of this year, government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke said on Friday.

New markets for Thai workers will be Australia, Italy and Portugal, Chai said, adding more than 29,000 had been deployed already this year.

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanant and Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)