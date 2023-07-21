Party secretary Chaithawat Tulathon told a news conference Move Forward would support second-place finisher Pheu Thai's prime ministerial candidate in a parliamentary vote on July 27.
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's election-winning Move Forward party said it would let coalition ally, the Pheu Thai party, lead the formation of government, a senior Move Forward official said on Friday.
Party secretary Chaithawat Tulathon told a news conference Move Forward would support second-place finisher Pheu Thai's prime ministerial candidate in a parliamentary vote on July 27.
