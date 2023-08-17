Thailand's United Thai Nation Party to back Pheu Thai in PM vote - party spokesperson

Today at 07:35 am Share

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's Pheu Thai party is set to receive support from a rival party ahead of a prime ministerial vote next week.

The United Thai Nation Party will form the government together with Pheu Thai, the party spokesperson Akaradej Wongpitakroj said on Thursday. (Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um; Editing by Toby Chopra)