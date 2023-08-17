The United Thai Nation Party will form the government together with Pheu Thai, the party spokesperson Akaradej Wongpitakroj said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um; Editing by Toby Chopra)
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's Pheu Thai party is set to receive support from a rival party ahead of a prime ministerial vote next week.
The United Thai Nation Party will form the government together with Pheu Thai, the party spokesperson Akaradej Wongpitakroj said on Thursday.
