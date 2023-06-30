Economic activity was seen rising steadily with tourist arrivals still increasing, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) said in a statement. The BOT expects economic growth at 3.6% this year and 3.8% next year, with the tourism sector a key driver.
In May, Thailand recorded a current account deficit of $2.8 billion, after a revised deficit of $0.6 billion the previous month, the BOT said on Friday.
Exports, a key driver of growth, dropped 5.9% year-on-year in May, from a 4.9% year-on-year drop the previous month.
Southeast Asia's second-largest economy expanded by a more than expected 2.7% in the first quarter from a year earlier as the vital tourism sector gathered strength.
Global financial market volatility and the formation of a new government and its policies would be monitored going forward, the BOT said.
