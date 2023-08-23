BANGKOK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Thailand's economic recovery is intact but tourism spending and exports were weaker than expected, the central bank governor said on Wednesday.

"The picture is not all roses ... exports have been slower and tourism spending has been softer," Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said in his speech recorded on Aug. 17 and aired at a business seminar, adding the country expects 29 million foreign arrivals this year.

