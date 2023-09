BANGKOK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Thailand has received 18.53 million foreign tourist arrivals from so far this year with spending of 775.3 billion baht ($21.82 billion), the tourism ministry said on Tuesday.

The state planning agency predicts 28 million foreign arrivals this year. ($1 = 35.53 baht) (Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)