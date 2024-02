BANGKOK, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Thailand will ban the recreational use of marijuana by the end of this year, but continue allowing its use for medical purposes, the health minister told Reuters in an interview.

Thailand became the first country in Southeast Asia to decriminalise cannabis, initially for medicinal use in 2021, then for recreational use in 2022. (Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat, Panu Wongcha-um; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)