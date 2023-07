TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi proposed holding high-level official talks among China, Japan and South Korea earlier this month in a meeting with the Japanese foreign minister in Indonesia, Kyodo news agency reported.

The proposal is believed to signal a willingness to resume talks among the three countries' leaders, Kyodo said, citing multiple unnamed diplomatic sources. (Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)