Tsinghua Unigroup operates three factories in Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, Li said, and aims to further expand its manufacturing and R&D capabilities in the region.
(Reporting by Yelin Mo and Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Hogue)
|Delayed Japan Exchange - 12:18:42 2023-09-06 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2393.92 PTS
|+0.68%
|+3.94%
|+26.55%
|06:28am
|Asian stocks see biggest monthly foreign outflows in 1 year
|RE
|06:04am
|FPI buying in Indian shares slows to four-month low in August - NSDL data
|RE
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese state-owned semiconductor company Tsinghua Unigroup plans to accelerate its international expansion, with Southeast Asia one of the most important regions, Chairman Li Bin said Wednesday at the AIPF event in Jakarta during the ASEAN summit.
Tsinghua Unigroup operates three factories in Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, Li said, and aims to further expand its manufacturing and R&D capabilities in the region.
(Reporting by Yelin Mo and Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Hogue)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|2393.97 PTS
|+0.68%
|+3.94%
|-
|Asian stocks see biggest monthly foreign outflows in 1 year
|RE
|FPI buying in Indian shares slows to four-month low in August - NSDL data
|RE
|Economists cut Singapore 2023 growth and inflation forecasts - survey
|RE
|Japan to strengthen maritime, other ties with Southeast Asia, Kishida says
|RE
|INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open flat on global growth concerns, rise in oil prices
|RE
|Australia passes law to encourage competition for main market operator ASX
|RE
|Toyota says plant shutdown last week due to server malfunction
|RE
|Metals trader Kataman suing several firms for nickel fraud
|RE
|Three rescued after sharks attack yacht off Australian coast
|RE
|ASEAN welcomes world leaders as China-U.S. rivalry overshadows region
|RE
|Japan shares extend gains as weak yen boosts autos, energy stocks rally
|RE
|GASTECH-Japan energy demand stable in both short and long term, Inpex CEO says
|RE
|Tsinghua Unigroup's chief said company will expand internationally, targeting SE Asia
|RE
|Rupee to remain below 83/USD on dollar rally, all eyes on RBI
|RE
|INDIA BONDS-India bond yields seen rising as US peers resume climb
|RE
|China's Li promotes greater cooperation with Indonesia
|RE
|China state banks mop up offshore yuan liquidity, sell dollars onshore -sources
|RE
|South Korean shares fall as risk appetite weakens on higher oil prices
|RE
|Indian shares set to open lower tracking Asian peers, rise in oil prices
|RE
|London metals fall on dollar strength, global economic worries
|RE
|Russia's Wagner to be declared a terrorist organization by UK - BBC
|RE
|Asia stocks fall as global growth concerns mount
|RE
|BOJ policymaker sees signs of change in Japan's deflationary mindset
|RE
|China's Tencent to unveil AI chatbot release after Beijing clears hurdles
|RE
|Australia Q2 economy post modest growth, eases recession fears
|RE
|SEIKO PMC CORPORATION
|+38.98%
|MITSUI E&S HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
|+8.52%
|YAMAGUCHI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
|+7.57%
|YAIZU SUISANKAGAKU INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.
|+7.44%
|RYOBI LIMITED
|+6.69%
|NET PROTECTIONS HOLDINGS, INC.
|-4.26%
|M-UP HOLDINGS, INC.
|-4.30%
|TSUBURAYA FIELDS HOLDINGS INC.
|-4.34%
|NIPPON GEAR CO., LTD.
|-5.08%
|NEXTAGE CO., LTD.
|-20.17%