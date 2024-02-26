U.S. COMMERCE SECRETARY GINA RAIMONDO SAYS SOME CHIPS COMPANIES MAY GET HALF OF WHAT THEY SOUGHT OR LESS IN GOVERNMENT SUBSIDIES
TOPIX Index
Index
TPX
JP9010100007
|Market Closed - Japan Exchange 01:00:02 2024-02-26 am EST
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2,674 PTS
|+0.49%
|+1.29%
|+12.98%
Headlines
Tokyo bourse to require Japanese and English disclosures for top firms
Highest TOPIX Index increases
|+39.29%
|+38.46%
|+20.78%
|+17.22%
|+16.22%
The sharpest declines in TOPIX Index.
|-5.90%
|-5.98%
|-9.62%
|-12.50%
|-30.56%
