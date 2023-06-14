U.S. CRUDE FUTURES EXTEND LOSSES, DOWN MORE THAN $1 AT $73.33/BBL
U.s. Crude Futures Extend Losses, Down More Than $1 At $73.33/bb…
Today at 02:07 pm
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
|Delayed Japan Exchange - 02:00:02 2023-06-14 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2294.53 PTS
|+1.31%
|+2.60%
|+21.29%
|08:07pm
|U.s. Crude Futures Extend Losses, Down More Than $1 At $73.33/bb…
|RE
|08:07pm
|Gold Closes Higher as the Dollar and Yields Ease Ahead of US Interest-Rate Decision
|MT
U.S. CRUDE FUTURES EXTEND LOSSES, DOWN MORE THAN $1 AT $73.33/BBL
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|2294.53 PTS
|+1.31%
|+2.60%
|-
|
U.s. Crude Futures Extend Losses, Down More Than $1 At $73.33/bb…
RE
|RE
|
Gold Closes Higher as the Dollar and Yields Ease Ahead of US Interest-Rate Decision
MT
|MT
|
SPOT GOLD TURNS NEGATIVE…
RE
|RE
|
US DOLLAR TRIMS LOSSES VS YEN AFTER FED DECISION, LAST DOWN 0.2%…
RE
|RE
|
U.S. DOLLAR INDEX CUTS LOSSES AFTER FED HOLDS RATES STEADY, LAST…
RE
|RE
|
SPOT GOLD PARES GAINS AFTER US FED DECISION, LAST UP 0.1%…
RE
|RE
|
August Gold Contract Closes Up US$10.30; Settles at US$1,968.90 per Ounce
MT
|MT
|
Equity Markets Mostly Higher Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
MT
|MT
|
Canada freezes ties with China-led AIIB, probes allegations of Communist domination
RE
|RE
|
US seeking information from Israeli government over decision in death of Palestinian-American
RE
|RE
|TORQ INC.
|+19.73%
|NIHON YAMAMURA GLASS CO., LTD.
|+16.89%
|ITFOR INC.
|+10.87%
|SRE HOLDINGS CORPORATION
|+10.67%
|ASCENTECH K.K.
|+7.80%
|BRASS CORPORATION
|-6.75%
|GMB CORPORATION
|-7.49%
|YA-MAN LTD.
|-7.57%
|HEROZ, INC.
|-7.59%
|JP-HOLDINGS,INC.
|-7.69%