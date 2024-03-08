U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT TELLS CONGRESS GOVERNMENT WOULD BE IN STRONGER LEGAL POSITION IF TIKTOK LEGISLATION REQUIRES DIVESTMENT ORDER RATHER THAN JUST IMPOSING BAN -DOCUMENT
TOPIX Index
Index
TPX
JP9010100007
|Market Closed - Japan Exchange 01:00:02 2024-03-08 am EST
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2,727 PTS
|+0.30%
|+1.91%
|+15.23%
|09:10pm
|Peru arrests 2 accused of planning attack on Israeli at APEC forum
|RE
|08:38pm
|ByteDance TikTok divestment bill would give government stronger legal position, US DOJ says
|RE
Headlines
Highest TOPIX Index increases
|+40.00%
|+33.11%
|+18.35%
|+17.10%
|+16.53%
The sharpest declines in TOPIX Index.
|-18.67%
|-20.93%
|-22.49%
|-28.81%
|-30.56%
- Stock
- Indexes
- TOPIX Index - Japan
- News TOPIX Index
- U.s. Justice Department Tells Congress Government Would Be In St…