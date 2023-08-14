U.S. REMAINS CONCERNED ABOUT RISKS POSED BY OVER-CONCENTRATION OF CLEAN ENERGY SUPPLY CHAINS IN HANDFUL OF COUNTRIES - YELLEN
U.s. Remains Concerned About Risks Posed By Over-concentration O…
Today at 05:00 am
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
|Delayed Japan Exchange - 02:00:02 2023-08-14 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2280.89 PTS
|-0.98%
|-0.13%
|+20.57%
|05:56am
|Indonesia central bank intervenes in currency markets to prevent volatility - official
|RE
|06:01am
|India's Adani Ports falls after auditor Deloitte quits
|RE
U.S. REMAINS CONCERNED ABOUT RISKS POSED BY OVER-CONCENTRATION OF CLEAN ENERGY SUPPLY CHAINS IN HANDFUL OF COUNTRIES - YELLEN
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|2280.89 PTS
|-0.98%
|-0.13%
|-
|Indonesia central bank intervenes in currency markets to prevent volatility - official
|RE
|India's Adani Ports falls after auditor Deloitte quits
|RE
|INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall as metal stocks drag
|RE
|Russia to equip new nuclear submarines with hypersonic missiles
|RE
|Japan's Nikkei falls 1% as chip stocks, energy shares weigh
|RE
|Copper weighed down by China property woes, stronger dollar
|RE
|South Korean shares fall 1% on rising bond yields, weakness in battery makers
|RE
|China and Hong Kong shares fall on weak credit data
|RE
|INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to open lower; domestic inflation data in focus
|RE
|Rupee to fall on surging US yields; 83/USD to be breached without RBI's help
|RE
|Google-backed Anthropic raises $100 mln from South Korea's SK Telecom
|RE
|SHANGHAI'S MOST ACTIVE TIN CONTRACT FALLS 3.1% TO 216,340 YUAN A…
|RE
|US bank Citi completes sale of Taiwan consumer unit to Singapore's DBS
|RE
|China urges banks, insurers to step up support for flood-stricken firms
|RE
|INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields seen rising as US peers jump; state debt sale eyed
|RE
|Three wounded in Russian attack on Ukraine's Odesa - governor
|RE
|Qantas unveils new livery in support for Indigenous referendum
|RE
|Country Garden shares slump to record low after onshore bond trading halted
|RE
|Yen breaks above 145/dlr level in choppy trading, dollar firm
|RE
|Rakuten shares jump as mobile losses narrow
|RE
|WEEKAHEAD-Indian rupee, bond yields to track US Treasuries in truncated week
|RE
|Gold hits 5-week low as US dollar, yields stay elevated
|RE
|CHINA OFFSHORE YUAN WEAKENS TO 7.2743 PER DOLLAR IN EARLY TRADE,…
|RE
|CHINA ONSHORE YUAN WEAKENS TO 7.2539 PER DOLLAR IN EARLY TRADE,…
|RE
|CHINA'S CATL SETS UP JOINT VENTURE WITH STATE-OWNED CHINA ENERGY…
|RE
|THE GLOBAL LTD.
|+29.09%
|KASAI KOGYO CO., LTD.
|+28.74%
|GEO HOLDINGS CORPORATION
|+21.63%
|DAIKEN CORPORATION
|+21.46%
|STARTIA HOLDINGS,INC.
|+18.38%
|DENSAN SYSTEM HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
|-15.27%
|MILBON CO., LTD.
|-15.40%
|HYPER INC.
|-15.59%
|INUI GLOBAL LOGISTICS CO., LTD.
|-16.45%
|MIMAKI ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
|-22.39%