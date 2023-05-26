Sporadic clashes between Sudan's army and a paramilitary force have spilled over in the last few hours, puncturing the relative calm in the capital Khartoum.
DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and the United States of America have noted improved respect for the agreement on a short-term ceasefire and humanitarian arrangements in Sudan, the U.S. embassy in Khartoum said in a joint statement on Friday.
