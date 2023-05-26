DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and the United States of America have noted improved respect for the agreement on a short-term ceasefire and humanitarian arrangements in Sudan, the U.S. embassy in Khartoum said in a joint statement on Friday.

Sporadic clashes between Sudan's army and a paramilitary force have spilled over in the last few hours, puncturing the relative calm in the capital Khartoum.

(Reporting by Nafisa E. Eltahir, Writing by Clauda Tanios; Editing by Hugh Lawson)