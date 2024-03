March 16 (Reuters) -

* UAE BUSINESSMAN MOHAMED ALABBAR'S EAGLE HILLS PROPERTIES SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH HUNGARY WORTH $7 BILLION

* EAGLE HILLS PROPERTIES TO COOPERATE WITH HUNGARY'S GOVERNMENT TO BUILD TALLEST TOWER IN EUROPE, SHOPPING MALL AND DEVELOP PARTIALLY ABANDONED RAILWAY STATION IN CAPITAL, BUDAPEST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Adam Makary; editing by Jason Neely)