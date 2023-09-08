LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said the country is working towards a trade deal with India but cautioned that reaching a final agreement was "not a given", the Daily Mirror reported on Friday.

Sunak arrived in New Delhi on Friday for the annual gathering of the Group of 20 major economies, where he and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are also planning a separate meeting which will include discussion of ongoing talks about a free trade deal.

"We've been working towards an ambitious and comprehensive free trade deal, but it's not a given. These things are a lot of work and a lot of time," Sunak is reported by the Mirror to have said during his journey to India.

"We need to end up with something that works genuinely for both sides."

Ahead of the visit, Sunak said London had no plans to change its approach to cutting net migration in order to help secure a deal with New Delhi.

Sunak told his ministers earlier in the week that negotiations were progressing but that he would only agree an approach that worked for the whole of Britain.

(Reporting by William James, Writing by Sarah Young)