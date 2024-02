UKMTO gets report of vessel sighting four craft near Oman's Qalhat LNG terminal

CAIRO (Reuters) - The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said on Friday that a vessel reported a "suspicious" sighting of three small craft and another large one approximately 175 nautical miles east of Oman's Qalhat LNG terminal.

(Reporting by Enas Alashray; Editing by Hugh Lawson)