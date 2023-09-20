Sept 20 (Reuters) - The chief of the United Nations-backed Green Climate Fund (GCF) on Wednesday unveiled a new blueprint that she said would help the fund streamline its investments.

"By 2030, we can efficiently and impactfully manage a total capitalization of at least $50 billion," said Mafalda Duarte, executive director of the GCF.

With global temperatures rising, world leaders have been looking to boost support for climate action amid mounting criticism over a lack of urgency to respond to risks.

The GCF was set up under United Nations' climate change negotiations to help channel money needed by poor states to meet their targets to reduce carbon emissions, develop cleaner energy sources and adjust to a warming world.

The fund will be "more intentional about supporting the most vulnerable," Duarte added. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru and Isla Binnie in New York; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)