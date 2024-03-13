US CENTCOM: CENTCOM FORCES, COALITION VESSEL SUCCESSFULLY ENGAGED AND DESTROYED TWO UNMANNED AERIAL SYSTEMS LAUNCHED FROM YEMEN
TOPIX Index
Index
TPX
JP9010100007
|Delayed Japan Exchange 09:30:37 2024-03-12 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2,655 PTS
|-0.08%
|-2.42%
|+12.16%
|02:40am
|Australian farmer confidence bounces back after rains douse dry pastures
|RE
|02:32am
|Yemen's Houthis fired ballistic missile toward USS Laboon in the Red Sea, US says
|RE
Headlines
Highest TOPIX Index increases
|+20.00%
|+8.90%
|+7.97%
|+7.72%
|+7.97%
The sharpest declines in TOPIX Index.
|-5.68%
|-6.01%
|-9.84%
|-11.58%
|-26.53%
- Stock
- Indexes
- TOPIX Index - Japan
- News TOPIX Index
- Us Centcom: Centcom Forces, Coalition Vessel Successfully Engage…