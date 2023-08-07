WASHINGTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The United States has asked Mexico to review labor rights concerns at privately-held Grupo Yazaki's auto components factory in Guanajuato, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in a statement on Monday.

Tai's office asked Mexico to see whether workers "are being denied the rights to freedom of association and collective bargaining" at the facility, which makes electrical components for autos for Japan-based Yazaki Corporation. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; editing by Rami Ayyub)