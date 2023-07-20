He spoke ahead of a trilateral meeting held in Japan with Japanese and South Korean counterparts to discuss how to counter the threat of North Korea.
(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Tom Hogue)
|Delayed Japan Exchange - 01:29:09 2023-07-20 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2263.07 PTS
|-0.70%
|+1.84%
|+19.59%
TOKYO (Reuters) - United States Special Envoy for North Korea Sung Kim said on Thursday the U.S. was actively engaged in ensuring the return of an American soldier who had crossed into North Korea.
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|2262.28 PTS
|-0.73%
|+1.84%
|-
|LAND CO., LTD.
|+12.50%
|CREATE RESTAURANTS HOLDINGS INC.
|+8.82%
|KURAUDIA HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.
|+7.27%
|RYOBI LIMITED
|+6.51%
|NARUMIYA INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
|+6.92%
|KOSAIDO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
|-4.25%
|RPA HOLDINGS, INC.
|-4.36%
|LASERTEC CORPORATION
|-5.21%
|GMB CORPORATION
|-5.77%
|SAKURA INTERNET INC.
|-6.48%