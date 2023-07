US imposes sanctions on three Malians linked to Wagner group -Treasury Dept website

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. on Monday imposed sanctions on three Malian individuals it said were linked to the mercenary group Wagner, a post on the U.S. Treasury's website showed.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil; Writing by Katharine Jackson; Editing by Tim Ahmann)