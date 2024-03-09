March 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. government is weighing sanctions on several Chinese tech companies, including chipmaker ChangXin Memory Technologies, in a bid to restrain China's development of advanced semiconductors, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)
TOPIX Index
Index
TPX
JP9010100007
|Market Closed - Japan Exchange 01:00:02 2024-03-08 am EST
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2,727 PTS
|+0.30%
|+1.91%
|+15.23%
|03:30am
|China's consumer prices swing up on seasonal Lunar New Year gains
|RE
|02:34am
|US mulls blacklisting CXMT to curb China's chip advance, Bloomberg News reports
|RE
Headlines
Highest TOPIX Index increases
|+40.00%
|+33.11%
|+18.35%
|+17.10%
|+16.53%
The sharpest declines in TOPIX Index.
|-13.69%
|-18.67%
|-20.93%
|-22.49%
|-28.81%
- Stock
- Indexes
- TOPIX Index - Japan
- News TOPIX Index
- US mulls blacklisting CXMT to curb China's chip advance, Bloomberg News reports