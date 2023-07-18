White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell announced the long-expected visit while he was in Seoul for the first Nuclear Consultative Group discussion with South Korean officials.
|Delayed Japan Exchange - 02:00:02 2023-07-18 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2252.28 PTS
|+0.59%
|+0.40%
|+19.06%
|09:46am
SEOUL (Reuters) - For the first time since the 1980s a U.S. nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) is in South Korea, a senior U.S. official said on Tuesday, as the allies launched talks to coordinate responses in the event of a nuclear war with North Korea.
(Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Ed Davies)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|2252.28 PTS
|+0.59%
|+0.40%
|-
|DD GROUP CO., LTD.
|+24.00%
|TAKISAWA MACHINE TOOL CO., LTD.
|+20.13%
|SERVERWORKS CO.,LTD.
|+18.64%
|FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
|+15.57%
|CVS BAY AREA INC.
|+14.16%
|AND FACTORY,INC.
|-12.76%
|BAYCURRENT CONSULTING, INC.
|-13.24%
|SANKI SERVICE CORPORATION
|-13.28%
|WITZ CORPORATION
|-13.81%
|TERRASKY CO.,LTD.
|-16.44%