Feb 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. military said it conducted strikes on Thursday against six mobile anti-ship cruise missiles and an aerial drone that posed a threat to ships in the Red Sea.

Military officials determined that the missiles and drone "presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and to the U.S. Navy ships in the region," U.S. Central Command said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. (Reporting by Eric Beech and Dan Whitcomb)