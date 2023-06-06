WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on over a dozen people and entities in Iran, China and Hong Kong, accusing the procurement network of supporting Iran's missile and military programs as Washington ramps up pressure on Tehran.

The U.S. Treasury Department in a statement said the network conducted transactions and facilitated the procurement of sensitive and critical parts and technology for key actors in Iran's ballistic missile development, including Iran's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, which is under U.S. sanctions.

Among those hit with sanctions was Iran's defense attache in Beijing, Davoud Damghani, whom the Treasury accused of coordinating military-related procurements from China for Iranian end-users.

"The United States will continue to target illicit transnational procurement networks that covertly support Iran's ballistic missile production and other military programs," Treasury's Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian Nelson, said in the statement.

