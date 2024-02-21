Feb 21 (Reuters) - Ukraine is near an agreement with the International Monetary Fund to get the next $900 million disbursement from its $15.6 billion loan, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday. (Reporting by Disha Mishra in Bengaluru;)
TOPIX Index
Index
TPX
JP9010100007
|Market Closed - Japan Exchange 01:00:02 2024-02-21 am EST
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2,627 PTS
|-0.19%
|+0.58%
|+11.03%
Highest TOPIX Index increases
|+20.72%
|+16.84%
|+15.65%
|+9.75%
|+9.52%
The sharpest declines in TOPIX Index.
|-6.22%
|-6.64%
|-7.74%
|-7.96%
|-17.49%
