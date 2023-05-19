May 19, 2023 at 04:00 am

(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is on his way to the Arab League meeting in Saudi Arabia, a source familiar with the meeting told Reuters.

Zelenskiy will then travel on to the G7 meeting in Hiroshima in Japan from the Saudi city of Jeddah on a French government plane, the source told Reuters.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Hugh Lawson)