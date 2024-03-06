March 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine is willing to accept restrictions on its trade with the European Union to defuse a political dispute with Poland, but is urging the bloc to ban Russian grain imports as well, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing Ukrainian trade minister Taras Kachka. (Reporting by Utkarsh Shetti in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)
TOPIX Index
Index
TPX
JP9010100007
|Delayed Japan Exchange 12:14:26 2024-03-06 am EST
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2,732 PTS
|+0.46%
|+2.02%
|+15.48%
|06:28am
|INDIA RUPEE-Rupee muted, forward premiums inch up; overnight swap rate steady
|RE
|06:26am
|INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares drop as IT, metals weigh; small-, mid-caps underperform
|RE
Headlines
Highest TOPIX Index increases
|+31.25%
|+26.28%
|+18.10%
|+17.30%
|+16.81%
The sharpest declines in TOPIX Index.
|-6.03%
|-6.22%
|-7.67%
|-24.69%
|-30.56%
- Stock
- Indexes
- TOPIX Index - Japan
- News TOPIX Index
- Ukraine willing to accept restrictions on EU trade, FT reports