March 11, 2024 at 12:10 am EDT

HANOI, March 11 (Reuters) - Vietnam's rice exports in February rose 9.9% from the previous month to 562,943 metric tons, government customs data released on Monday showed.

Rice export revenue for the month reached $373 million, up 3.1% against January, Vietnam Customs said in a statement. (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)