HANOI, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's exports in February fell 5% from a year earlier to $24.82 billion, while its industrial production index fell 6.8%, government data showed on Thursday.

Imports in the same month rose 1.8% from a year earlier to $23.72 billion, the General Statistics Office said in a report, adding that consumer prices in February rose 3.98% from a year earlier. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)