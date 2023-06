HANOI, June 29 (Reuters) - Foreign investment inflows to Vietnam in the first half of this year rose 0.5% from a year earlier to $10.02 billion, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said on Thursday.

Foreign investment pledges — which indicate the size of future disbursements — fell 4.3% from a year earlier to $13.4 billion, GSO said in a statement. Singapore, China and Japan were among the largest sources of foreign investment in the January-June period. (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen)