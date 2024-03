HANOI, March 11 (Reuters) - Vietnam's coffee exports in the first two months of 2023 were at 398,819 metric tons, up 16.4% from a year earlier, government customs data showed on Monday.

Vietnam exported about 160,584 metric tons of coffee in February, a fall of 32.6% from the previous month, data showed. (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)