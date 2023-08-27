HANOI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Vietnam saw foreign investment inflow in the first eight months of 2023 rise 1.3% from the same period a year earlier to $13.1 billion, the government said on Sunday.

Foreign investment pledges - which indicate the size of future disbursements - rose 8.2% from a year earlier to $18.15 billion, the government said in a statement.

Of the pledges, 67.8% would go to manufacturing and processing, while 9.7% are to be invested in real estate businesses, it said.

Singapore, China and Japan were among the largest sources of foreign investment in the January-August period. (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Christopher Cushing)