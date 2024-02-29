Vietnam says it opposes violations of sovereignty when asked about Chinese vessel presence

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam on Thursday reiterated that it opposed all violations of its sovereignty when asked about a Chinese vessel sailing near Vanguard Bank in South China Sea's contested waters.

"Vanguard Bank is part of Vietnam's continental shelf," said Vietnam's foreign ministry spokesperson Pham Thu Hang at a regular press briefing in Hanoi. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Himani Sarkar)