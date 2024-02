February 22, 2024 at 07:39 am EST

HANOI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast reported a 133% jump in fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday, driven by increased deliveries to domestic customers.

Its revenue in the final quarter of 2023 reached $437 million, below an average analyst estimate of $570.9 million, according to LSEG data.

